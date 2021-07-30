Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce $116.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $459.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $485.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.52 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $23.36 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

