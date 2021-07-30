Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce sales of $116.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $122.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $459.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.52 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

BSET opened at $23.36 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.