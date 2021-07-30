Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $260.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,339.50. 336,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

