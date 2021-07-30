Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

