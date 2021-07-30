Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 101,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

