Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.11 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.69. 79,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

