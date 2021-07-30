Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $617.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.51. The stock has a market cap of $294.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

