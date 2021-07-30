Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 918,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,088,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.44. 32,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

