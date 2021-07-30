Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. 31,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

