Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 615 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $34.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $669.27. 12,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,885. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $618.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

