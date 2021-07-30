Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BTEGF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.