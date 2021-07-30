BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,778 shares.The stock last traded at $50.19 and had previously closed at $49.60.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Get BCE alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.