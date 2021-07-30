BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,778 shares.The stock last traded at $50.19 and had previously closed at $49.60.
BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
About BCE (NYSE:BCE)
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.