Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,314. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.