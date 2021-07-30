Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

