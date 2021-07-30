Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 196,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 50.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,788. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

