Beefy.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.07 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $963.80 or 0.02397828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.