Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Befesa alerts:

ETR BFSA traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.90 ($78.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,654 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. Befesa has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.49.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.