Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABNB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 4,087,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $122,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.