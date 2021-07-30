BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the June 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DXBRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. BellRock Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

