Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley Sells 118,608 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 650,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,451. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.70.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.