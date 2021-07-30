Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

