Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $125.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

