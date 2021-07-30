Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Berry Global Group also reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

BERY opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

