Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

