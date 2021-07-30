BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $2.33 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

