BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of BigCommerce worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,902,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $69.05 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,914 shares of company stock worth $36,296,896. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

