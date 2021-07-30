BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $69.05

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.60. BigCommerce shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 11,837 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

