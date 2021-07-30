Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $89.38

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.38, but opened at $84.97. Bilibili shares last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 44,823 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.