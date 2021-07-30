BinaryX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152,960.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $152,960.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,218,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

