Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE:BIO opened at $707.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $714.81.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
