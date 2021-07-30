Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:BIO opened at $707.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $714.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

