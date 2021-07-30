Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. Biocept shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 293,803 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.