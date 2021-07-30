BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 233,473 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

