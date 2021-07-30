BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $443.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

