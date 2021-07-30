Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Sells £22,126 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,126 ($28,907.76).
Shares of LON BIOM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 389 ($5.08). 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,578. Biome Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm has a market cap of £14.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.53.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
