BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon Acquires 25,000 Shares

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 95,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiomX in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

