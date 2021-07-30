BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) SVP Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) SVP Marina Wolfson acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BiomX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

