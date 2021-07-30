Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.41. Bioventus shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 2,025 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $875.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

