Bitcoin 2 Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $74.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.