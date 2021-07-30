Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $825.14 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $825.14 million and $33.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

