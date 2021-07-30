Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $825.14 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $825.14 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

