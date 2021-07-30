Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $16.92 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $193.21 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.92 or 0.00042101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

