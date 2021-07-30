BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $8,914.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

