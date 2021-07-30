BitMart Token (BMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.40 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $33.30 million and $9.40 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.