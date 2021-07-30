BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.23. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 2,025 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.