BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

BKTI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,237. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

