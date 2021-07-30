Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Pi Financial analyst K. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,500. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

