Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Acquires $57,900.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Henry Ruvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,595. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

