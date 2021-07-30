BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 48,956 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $16.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

