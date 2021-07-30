BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MUJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,686. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
