BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MUJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,686. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

