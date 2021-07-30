BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $119,243.61 and $136.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

